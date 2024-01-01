Regulations Documents

Rules of the Game

Rules of the Game (Indoor Handball)

The Rules Text, the Comments, the IHF Hand Signals, the Clarifications to the Rules of the Game, and the Substitution Area Regulations are all components of the overall rules. The integrated “Guidelines and Interpretations” give additional guidance on the application of certain rules. The “Guidelines for Playing Courts and Goals”, which are simply included in the rule book for the convenience of the users of that text, are not an integral part of the rules.

Download







Regulations on Protective Equipment & Accessories

These regulations provide additional explanations to the IHF Rules of the Game and include a comprehensive list of protective equipment and accessories that athletes are or are not allowed to use in official IHF indoor handball matches.

Download







Electronic Team Time-Out Regulations

A team may request the Team Time-Out directly through pushing a button (buzzer) on an electronic device instead of using green cards. The buzzer is directly connected to the official scoreboard system. Once the buzzer has been pushed, the time will be directly stopped. In order to make all parties aware of the Team Time-Out, it is also indicated by an audio signal.

Download







Video Replay Regulations

Video replay offers the possibility to the referees to immediately watch a situation on a TV screen if they were not able to see the complete action on the court and if they wish to check again before reaching a decision. This specifically refers to key-match situations where the referees decide to consult the TV picture in addition to their view on the court.

Download







Rules of the Game (Beach Handball)

The provisions related to the uniform for female athletes will come into force on 1 January 2022. Please also note the appendices Referee Hand Signals, Clarifications to the Rules of the Game, Substitution Area Regulations, Athlete Uniform Regulations, and Sand Quality and Lighting Regulations.

Download







Rules of the Game (Wheelchair Handball Four-a-Side)

The IHF Rules of the Game for Wheelchair Handball Four-a-Side basically follow the IHF Rules of the Game for Wheelchair Handball Six-a-Side, nevertheless with strong influence of beach handball especially concerning the number of players and counting the goals (points). A reduced number of players provides for better individual use of space, increases the dynamics of the game, gives better preconditions for possible separate men’s and women’s competitions, and creates distinctly better possibilities to recruit players and reduce economic costs.

Download







Rules of the Game (Wheelchair Handball Six-a-Side)

The IHF Rules of the Game for Wheelchair Handball Six-a-Side basically follow the IHF Rules of the Game for Indoor Handball. No special rules shall apply despite having mixed teams. However, due to the different capabilities of players, the amendments listed shall be implemented and will be used for the upcoming IHF Wheelchair Handball events.

Download







Wheelchair Handball Classification Rules & Regulations Six-a-Side and Four-a-Side

The IHF Classification Rules and Regulations have been prepared by the International Handball Federation (IHF) to implement the requirements of the 2015 IPC Athlete Classification Code and International Standards. These IHF Classification Rules and Regulations form part of the IHF Rules (Wheelchair Handball) and the Competition Manual for IHF Wheelchair Handball World Championships.